Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

