Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 191.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

PANW stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

