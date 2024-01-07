Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 3,051 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.