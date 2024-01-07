Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 530,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

