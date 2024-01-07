Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8,123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.