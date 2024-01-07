Concord Wealth Partners Has $270,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

