Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

