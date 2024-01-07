Concord Wealth Partners Buys 906 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 333.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.