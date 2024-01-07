Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,813 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $271,293,321. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

