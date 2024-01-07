Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.