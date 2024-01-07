Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
