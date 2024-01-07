Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

