Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.