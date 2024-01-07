Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

