City Office REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

CIO opened at $6.25 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

