Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CINF opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

