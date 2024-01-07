Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $227.70 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

