Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Up 0.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $68.38. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 823.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,374,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

