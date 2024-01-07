Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.