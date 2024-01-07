Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $288.93 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

