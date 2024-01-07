Carnival Co. & plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.33 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

