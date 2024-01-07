Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 91 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $381.23 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.13.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
