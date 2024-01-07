Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 91 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $381.23 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.