Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

