CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Price Performance

CalAmp stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

