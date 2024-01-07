Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 2,495 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.23 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

