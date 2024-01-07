Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

