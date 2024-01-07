Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

