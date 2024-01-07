Brokers Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

