Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $6.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.