Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $14.88

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,572,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 259,934 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

