Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 246

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.13).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 1.6 %

About Crest Nicholson

LON:CRST opened at GBX 216 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.95. The company has a market capitalization of £554.95 million, a PE ratio of 617.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.80 ($3.52).

(Get Free Report

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.