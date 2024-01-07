Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $31.81

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,050,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

