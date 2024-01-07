Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 298.33

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.80).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CTEC stock opened at GBX 244.80 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.38. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.28).

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

