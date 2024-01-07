Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $58.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.