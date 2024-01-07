Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.93 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.790- EPS.
Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.