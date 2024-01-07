Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.93 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.790- EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

