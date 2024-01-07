BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $85.23 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

