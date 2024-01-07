BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

