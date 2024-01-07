Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.