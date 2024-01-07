BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,966,871.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 311,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,306 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

