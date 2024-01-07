biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 10,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

biote Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

