Barclays Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $26.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

