Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Banxa Price Performance

BNXA stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Banxa has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Get Banxa alerts:

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.