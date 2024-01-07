Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,492 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $209,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

