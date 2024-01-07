Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $217,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

APTV opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

