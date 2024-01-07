Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 730,582 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $233,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

KDP stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

