Bailard Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $211.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

