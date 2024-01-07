B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires £3,596.59 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £3,596.59 ($4,579.89).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Daniel Topping bought 1,758 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £7,489.08 ($9,536.58).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 455 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.64. The firm has a market cap of £169.31 million, a P/E ratio of 669.12 and a beta of 0.69. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.98 ($5.86). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

