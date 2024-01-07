Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.93. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.