Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.50.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.