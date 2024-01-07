Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,349 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $229.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.40. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $245.88.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.