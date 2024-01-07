Austin Asset Management Co Inc Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.